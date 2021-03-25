Left Menu

AAI takes huge step towards restructuring of Upper Indian Airspace for enhanced capacity, efficiency

Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Air Navigation Services provider in Indian Airspace has taken a huge step towards enhancement of capacity, efficiency and to ensure the highest level of safety in the air space over India and associated oceanic airspace.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:25 IST
A visual from the video conference. . Image Credit: ANI

Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Air Navigation Services provider in Indian Airspace has taken a huge step towards enhancement of capacity, efficiency and to ensure the highest level of safety in the air space over India and associated oceanic airspace. On March 25, 2021, the Upper airspace above 25,000 feet over North Eastern Region got integrated with Kolkata Communications, Navigation, Surveillance, and Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM)facility and will be controlled from Kolkata ATC Centre. Earlier, it was being controlled from Guwahati ATC Centre, according to a press statement from AAI.

Anuj Aggarwal, Chairman, AAI inaugurated the operationalisation of the integration through a video link in presence of I.N. Murthy, Member (ANS), AAI at New Delhi, and Manoj Gangal, Regional Executive Director- Eastern Region and Shyamli Halder GM (ATM), Kolkata Airport at Kolkata. On the occasion, Chairman AAI said, "This is a huge milestone for Airports Authority of India as well as Indian Civil Aviation Sector. The single continuum in the Sky is a gift from AAI to 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

AAI has embarked upon this initiative of Upper Airspace Harmonization (UAH) in the four Flight Information Regions (FIR) namely Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai towards establishing a single continuum of upper airspace (26,000 ft. and above). On the occasion,I N Murthy, Member (ANS) said, "Upper Area Harmonization is a path-breaking milestone in Indian Aviation History. It enables optimum capacity and flexible flights for Indian Airspace by seamless Air Navigation Services."

This will facilitate the provision of seamless Air Traffic Management (ATM) services resulting in a reduction of the cockpit workload. Also, will help in the reduction of operational cost (fuel) and thereby less carbon emission through the assignment of economic flight level & direct routing. Implementation of this process will enhance airspace capacity, efficiency, and safety. Manoj Gangal, RED (Eastern Region) said that "This harmonization shall benefit the Airlines, Environment, and Economy at large by curtailing flight time and fuel consumption resulting in reduced Carbon Footprint".

Upper Airspace Harmonization (UAH) is a process by which aircraft flying in the airspace above a height are controlled from a central location with multiple airspace sectors. By this process, the entire upper airspace is harmonized with the application of uniform Air Traffic management procedures and standards to achieve an enhanced level of safety and efficiency. This is a part of the Indian Air Traffic Management Strategic Plan of seamless Air Traffic Services in Indian FIR in line with the Global Air Navigation Plan and Regional Air Navigation Plan of ICAO. The implementation is a pointer to the commitment of AAI to walk the extra mile so that the flights don't fly the extra mile. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

