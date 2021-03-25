Delhi govt to hold conference with environmental experts to prepare anti-pollution action plan: Rai

The Delhi government will hold a two-day round-table conference with environmental experts and officials of related departments in April to prepare a long-term action plan to combat air pollution in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

The action plan will be based on the experts' advice at the round-table meeting on April 12 and 13, which Rai was quoted as saying in a statement.

''Last year, we ran an anti-dust campaign in Delhi, used a bio-decomposer to stop stubble burning, conducted a 'red light on, car off' campaign, started a green war room and launched the Green Delhi application,'' Rai said, listing measures taken to curb pollution in the city in 2020.

''We will take suggestions of experts and various organizations working in this field. Thereafter, the Delhi government will develop an action plan,'' he said.

The minister also said that officials should regularly monitor all pollution hotspots in Delhi and make all agencies engaged in construction work aware of dust pollution norms.

