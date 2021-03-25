One CRPF jawan killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Lawaypora

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost his life and three others were injured as terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy in the Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Thursday. The jawan killed in action has been identified as ASI Manga Ram Barman. He was from Tripura, as per CRPF PRO.

"Around 3:45 pm, a patrol party unit was attacked by terrorists. The area has been sealed. One CRPF personnel has lost his life and three others sustained injuries in which two are critically injured and one is out of danger," informed CRPF DIG Kishore Prasad. "It was a hit and run attack. They (terrorists) do not have the courage to attack us from the front. Soon they will be either arrested or killed," he added.

"LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) is involved in this attack," Inspector General Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had earlier in the day said. (ANI)

