ReshaMandi raises USD 1.7 mln

ReshaMandi, an agritech startup working in the silk supply chain, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.7 million (Rs 12.25 crore) in seed funding. The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the funds for strengthening its digital platform and expand beyond Karnataka, establishing a presence in other important Indian silk hubs such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to a statement. ''Our goal is to reduce the import of silk by helping Indian farmers improve their production capacity and quality,'' ReshaMandi Co-Founder and CEO Mayank Tiwari said.

The startup is working with more than 2,300 farmers and has Internet of Things (IoT) devices deployed across 10 rearing centres. ReshaMandi is building a full-stack platform for organising the silk supply chain, providing services, including quality testing, technical advisory, high-quality inputs, and market linkages at each node of the silk supply chain.

