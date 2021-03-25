ReshaMandi raises USD 1.7 mln

Left Menu

Updated: 25-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:06 IST
ReshaMandi, an agritech startup working in the silk supply chain, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.7 million (Rs 12.25 crore) in seed funding. The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the funds for strengthening its digital platform and expand beyond Karnataka, establishing a presence in other important Indian silk hubs such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to a statement. ''Our goal is to reduce the import of silk by helping Indian farmers improve their production capacity and quality,'' ReshaMandi Co-Founder and CEO Mayank Tiwari said.

The startup is working with more than 2,300 farmers and has Internet of Things (IoT) devices deployed across 10 rearing centres. ReshaMandi is building a full-stack platform for organising the silk supply chain, providing services, including quality testing, technical advisory, high-quality inputs, and market linkages at each node of the silk supply chain.

