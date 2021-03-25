Left Menu

INS Shardul arrives at Madagascar as part of 1TS Overseas Deployment

INS Shardul and Malagasy Navy ship MNS Trozona carried out a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) on 24 Mar 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:37 IST
Adhering to Covid19 protocols, the port call was conducted in a  non-contact format and a virtual conference with officials of Madagascar Armed Forces was held on 23 Mar 21. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

Indian Naval Ship INS Shardul made a port call at Antsiranana, Madagascar as part of the First Training Squadron's (1TS) Overseas Deployment from 21 – 24 Mar 21. Officer trainees of the 99th Integrated Officer Training Course are embarked on board during the ship's visit.

Adhering to Covid19 protocols, the port call was conducted in a non-contact format and a virtual conference with officials of Madagascar Armed Forces was held on 23 Mar 21. The conference was attended by Gen Montrogue Fitz Gerald (Chief of Ankarana Defence Zone), Captain Sam HiengTwion (Antsiranana Naval Base Commander), Capt Aftab Ahmed Khan (Senior Officer First Training Squadron) and Cdr Akshay Khanna (Commanding Officer INS Shardul). The Chief of Ankarana Defence Zone welcomed the ship and appreciated the growing relations between the defence forces of the two nations. The conference was followed by a visit of Captain Sam HiengTwion, Naval Base Commander, Antsirana to INS Shardul.

INS Shardul and Malagasy Navy ship MNS Trozona carried out a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) on 24 Mar 21. The Joint exercise bears testimony to the growing bonds between the maritime forces of both the nations and aimed at common objectives of ensuring maritime security by India and Madagascar and interoperability between the two navies.

1TS forms a part of Southern Naval Command (SNC), which is the training command of the Indian Navy, headed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. India and Madagascar share a strong maritime relation and a visit by the First Training Squadron to Antsiranana is a step towards further strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

