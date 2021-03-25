Left Menu

Govt may launch second phase of industrial park rating system in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:30 IST
Govt may launch second phase of industrial park rating system in April
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government is likely to launch the second phase of industrial park rating system (IPRS) in April with an aim to enable informed decision making for various stakeholders like investors and promote ease of doing business, an official said.

As compared to the pilot or first phase, the official said the IPRS 2.0 will widen the coverage of rating to more than 400 parks including private parks and additional 50 special economic zones.

''IPRS 2.0 is scheduled to launch in April 2021.

''The IPRS rating framework is conceptualised to be standing on four pillars of the industrial ecosystem, including internal infrastructure and utilities; external infrastructure and connectivity; business services and facilities; environment and safety,'' the official added.

In the second phase, feedback would be taken from tenants who occupy the nominated parks and zones, in addition to the responses from developers.

IPRS 2.0 aims at enabling informed decision making for various stakeholders such as policymakers, investors and financing institutions for development of strategies for future industrialisation; and improve industrial infrastructure. It also aims to support ease of doing business reform agenda of providing transparent information, enable states to showcase their strengths and promote investment in the state industrial ecosystem, and identify gaps for interventions.

So far, over 400 parks were nominated by all states and UTs across the country.

Industrial parks are rated on a questionnaire of 45 questions and the park developers are requested to submit their responses on each question based on availability of the amenities in respective industrial parks.

A steering committee has been constituted at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to guide the initiative.

The committee comprises members from relevant government departments and agencies, former senior government officers, think-tanks, research institutes and industry associations.

IPRS pilot was launched in November 2018 with support from ADB. It was conceptualised with an aim to enhance industrial infrastructure competitiveness and support policy development for enabling industrialization across the country.

The official said that the DPIIT, intends to implement IPRS as an annual rating exercise with a wider coverage of industrial parks under the system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court irked over police not maintaining files in FIR registered more than a year ago

A court here was irked on Thursday over non-maintenance of files by Delhi Police in a case relating to the alleged burning and desecration of Madina Masjid during the north-east Delhi riots in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Vi...

SGPC offices to remain closed on Mar 26 in support of Bharat Bandh call by farmer unions

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC, apex religious body of the Sikhs, has supported the Bharat Bandh call given for March 26 by the farmer unions and decided to close its offices on Friday.SGPC president Jagir Kaur said that t...

UN staff must be protected, as they undertake life-saving work, Guterres says on International Day

In a message commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres highlighted the extreme dangers encountered by UN staff and personnel globally.The threats vary from ...

SBI General Insurance to cover vaccine cost for low-income beneficiaries in Maha, Andhra

SBI General Insurance on Thursday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for sections of low-income groups in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as part of its CSR activity.Through this programme, SBI General will cover the cost of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021