Left Menu

Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang

The sportswear companies were the latest caught up in a backlash prompted by a Chinese government call to stop foreign brands from tainting China's name as internet users found statements they had made in the past on Xinjiang. Chinese state media had singled out H&M on Wednesday over a statement reported last year where the Swedish fashion retailer said it was deeply concerned by reports of accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang, and that it did not source products from the Chinese region.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:34 IST
Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nike and Adidas came under attack on Chinese social media on Thursday over past comments the fashion brands have made about labour conditions in Xinjiang, part of a diplomatic row between China and the West. The sportswear companies were the latest caught up in a backlash prompted by a Chinese government call to stop foreign brands from tainting China's name as internet users found statements they had made in the past on Xinjiang.

Chinese state media had singled out H&M on Wednesday over a statement reported last year where the Swedish fashion retailer said it was deeply concerned by reports of accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang, and that it did not source products from the Chinese region. Both Nike and Adidas, which have been growing rapidly in China, have said previously that they do not source products or yarn from the Xinjiang region. Adidas declined to comment on Thursday and Nike did not respond to requests for further comment.

Earlier this week, China denied allegations of human rights abuses by its officials in the western region of Xinjiang, home to Muslim Uighurs, after the European Union, United States, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on the officials. Beijing hit back with retaliatory sanctions on European lawmakers, scholars and institutions.

Some internet users said they would stop buying Nike and will support local brands such as Li Ning and Anta, while others told Adidas to leave China. The dispute creates a dilemma for Western companies who must balance the desire to expand their business in China against the views of consumers in their home markets.

"Brands must not rescind on their human rights responsibilities in the face of this pressure," said Chloe Cranston of Anti-Slavery International, a member of the Coalition to End Forced Labour in the Uighur Region. BOYCOTT CALLS

Shares of Anta Sports Products Ltd and Li Ning Co surged, while shares in Adidas, Inditex and H&M fell on Thursday. State tabloid Global Times said Spain's Inditex, owner of Zara, had "quietly removed" a statement on Xinjiang from its English and Spanish-language websites.

An Inditex webpage stating that the company was highly concerned about reports alleging social and labour malpractice in various supply chains among ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang was live on March 24, a Google cache showed, but now appears to be unavailable. Inditex did not respond to a request for comment. Inditex has previously said it does not have any commercial relations in Xinjiang.

Chinese internet users also targeted the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns. BCI members include Nike, Adidas, H&M and Japan's Fast Retailing. The Better Cotton Initiative website also stopped working on Thursday. The organisation did not respond to a request for comment.

"If you boycott Xinjiang cotton, we'll boycott you. Either Adidas quits BCI, or get out of China," one internet user wrote. H&M said on Wednesday it respected Chinese consumers and that it was committed to long-term investment and development in China.

But by Thursday morning, H&M did not exist on some Chinese store locator maps. Searches for H&M stores on Baidu Maps yielded no results. The retailer's official store on Alibaba's Tmall, an e-commerce platform, was inaccessible. At a daily media briefing at China's foreign ministry, spokeswoman Hua Chunying, when asked about H&M, held up a photograph of Black Americans picking cotton.

"This was in the U.S. when Black slaves were forced to pick cotton in the fields," she said. Hua then held up a second photograph of cotton fields in Xinjiang.

"More than 40% of the cotton in Xinjiang is harvested by machinery, so the alleged forced labour is non-existent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court irked over police not maintaining files in FIR registered more than a year ago

A court here was irked on Thursday over non-maintenance of files by Delhi Police in a case relating to the alleged burning and desecration of Madina Masjid during the north-east Delhi riots in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Vi...

SGPC offices to remain closed on Mar 26 in support of Bharat Bandh call by farmer unions

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC, apex religious body of the Sikhs, has supported the Bharat Bandh call given for March 26 by the farmer unions and decided to close its offices on Friday.SGPC president Jagir Kaur said that t...

UN staff must be protected, as they undertake life-saving work, Guterres says on International Day

In a message commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres highlighted the extreme dangers encountered by UN staff and personnel globally.The threats vary from ...

SBI General Insurance to cover vaccine cost for low-income beneficiaries in Maha, Andhra

SBI General Insurance on Thursday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for sections of low-income groups in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as part of its CSR activity.Through this programme, SBI General will cover the cost of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021