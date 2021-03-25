Left Menu

Innovation, adoption of new technologies would be key to tap huge opportunities, DoP Secretary

As India added sizable production capacity for various critical care items like PPE kits, surgical gloves, sanitisers and N95 masks it has emerged as an important destination for manufacturing healthcare engineering products and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:04 IST
Innovation, adoption of new technologies would be key to tap huge opportunities, DoP Secretary
The government initiatives to boost the sector include 100% FDI, setting up of Medtech Parks and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Image Credit: Twitter(@DDNewsLive)

Growing at an accelerated pace in pandemic times and projected to become a US$ 65 billion industry by 2024, the medical devices sector offers a big opportunity for domestic players, especially engineering MSMEs to make deep inroads into global markets.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Medical Devices Expo 2021, Ms S. Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers emphasized that innovation, adoption and adaptation of new technologies would be key to tap the huge opportunities in both domestic and export markets.

She noted that the medical devices industry which is growing at a CAGR of close to 15% holds the highest growth potential among all the constituents of the healthcare sector ranging from pharma, hospital services etc.

"It is important to remember that this is an interdisciplinary sector with a huge range of products covering reagents, diagnostic kits, high-end imaging equipment and therefore it is a sector that requires a very nuanced approach," said Ms Aparna.

Other than incentives for domestic production of medical devices, the Secretary also highlighted the critical need for integration of various regulatory agencies with a single-window system and putting in place a transparent, stable, predictable and easy-to-navigate interface between investors, manufactures, exporters and the regulatory ecosystem.

As India added sizable production capacity for various critical care items like PPE kits, surgical gloves, sanitisers and N95 masks it has emerged as an important destination for manufacturing healthcare engineering products and services.

"The medical device industry in India consists of large MNCs as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) growing at an unprecedented scale. It is poised for significant growth in the next five years," said EEPC India Chairman Mr Mahesh Desai in his inaugural remarks at Medical Devices Expo 2021.

Indian medical device market is the fourth largest in Asia after Japan, China and South Korea. It has, however, the potential to overtake some of its peers in size and scale gave the government support it has been receiving over the last few years.

The government initiatives to boost the sector include 100% FDI, setting up of Medtech Parks and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The recent Medical Devices Amendment Rule 2020 is aimed at making the sector more regularized.

In the light of new opportunities in both domestic and foreign markets, EEPC India's Medical Device Expo on a virtual platform seeks to link suppliers and vendors and help build a robust manufacturing eco-system.

As many as 300 foreign buyers from the healthcare sector are expected to participate in the virtual Expo which would showcase Indian products and enable direct interaction between Indian suppliers with buyers and importers from participating countries.

"Covid 19 pandemic has pushed us further on the track of strengthening our medical devices industry and India has appropriately risen up to the cause," said Mr Arun Kumar Garodia, Vice Chairman of EEPC India.

The Indian healthcare sector has been growing at a brisk pace due to its strengthening coverage, services and increasing expenditure by public as well as private players. It remains very cost-competitive compared to its peers in Asia and Western countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court irked over police not maintaining files in FIR registered more than a year ago

A court here was irked on Thursday over non-maintenance of files by Delhi Police in a case relating to the alleged burning and desecration of Madina Masjid during the north-east Delhi riots in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Vi...

SGPC offices to remain closed on Mar 26 in support of Bharat Bandh call by farmer unions

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC, apex religious body of the Sikhs, has supported the Bharat Bandh call given for March 26 by the farmer unions and decided to close its offices on Friday.SGPC president Jagir Kaur said that t...

UN staff must be protected, as they undertake life-saving work, Guterres says on International Day

In a message commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres highlighted the extreme dangers encountered by UN staff and personnel globally.The threats vary from ...

SBI General Insurance to cover vaccine cost for low-income beneficiaries in Maha, Andhra

SBI General Insurance on Thursday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for sections of low-income groups in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as part of its CSR activity.Through this programme, SBI General will cover the cost of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021