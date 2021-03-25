Left Menu

Items worth Rs 87.96 crore seized so far ahead of Assam polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:21 IST
Items worth Rs 87.96 crore seized so far ahead of Assam polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a record seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics and jewellery in the run-up to the Assembly election in Assam, various agencies have confiscated items worth Rs 87.96 crore since election dates were announced on February 26, Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade said on Thursday.

Unaccounted cash valued at Rs 21.18 crore and 13.24 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 24.53 crore have been seized so far, Khade said at a press conference here.

Enforcement and regulatory authorities have also confiscated precious metals worth Rs 2.82 crore, drugs with a market value of Rs 31.99 crore and freebies such as cigarettes and black pepper amounting to Rs 7.42 crore.

Security forces have so far seized 43 arms and 676 rounds of ammunition while 5,402 arms were deposited by the public on their own while action has been taken against 2,375 intimidators, the CEO said.

There have been 1,014 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violation and 700 of them were found to be correct, were examined and disposed of.

Khade said that all arrangements have been completed for the first phase of the election on March 27 when 47 constituencies will go to polls.

Altogether 8,109,815 people -- 4,077,210 men, 4,032,481 women, 124 of the third gender and nine overseas voters are entitled to cast their votes in the first phase in which 264 candidates, including 23 women, are contesting.

In the first phase, Jonai (ST) constituency has the highest number of voters at 3,11,660 while Thowra has 1,15,364 voters, the lowest.

There will be 11,537 polling stations in the first phase, the CEO said.

Elections to the 126-member Assam legislative assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April one and April six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court irked over police not maintaining files in FIR registered more than a year ago

A court here was irked on Thursday over non-maintenance of files by Delhi Police in a case relating to the alleged burning and desecration of Madina Masjid during the north-east Delhi riots in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Vi...

SGPC offices to remain closed on Mar 26 in support of Bharat Bandh call by farmer unions

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC, apex religious body of the Sikhs, has supported the Bharat Bandh call given for March 26 by the farmer unions and decided to close its offices on Friday.SGPC president Jagir Kaur said that t...

UN staff must be protected, as they undertake life-saving work, Guterres says on International Day

In a message commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres highlighted the extreme dangers encountered by UN staff and personnel globally.The threats vary from ...

SBI General Insurance to cover vaccine cost for low-income beneficiaries in Maha, Andhra

SBI General Insurance on Thursday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for sections of low-income groups in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as part of its CSR activity.Through this programme, SBI General will cover the cost of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021