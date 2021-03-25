ROH 03252034

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported.According to a report by the Ynet news website, the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India under a Liber...
Dutch police on Thursday afternoon said parliamentary buildings and the surrounding area in The Hague had been closed off following a bomb threat.Hague police said they were investigating the scene, without giving further details....
Chief Justice Govind Mathur on Thursday administered oath to seven new additional judges of the Allahabad High Court.Those who took oath were justices Mohd Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani Thakur, Naveen Srivastava, Syed Aftab Hussain Ri...
Jammu and Kashmir has contributed more than Rs 17 crore as part of a nationwide campaign to collect funds the Ram temple in Ayodhya over a period of one and a half months, local RSS leaders said on Thursday.As part of the nationwide Shri Ra...