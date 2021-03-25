Left Menu

Probe announced into alleged Tigray rights violations: UN rights office

Alleged serious abuses and rights violations in Ethiopia’s Tigray region are to be investigated by the UN, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Thursday.

UN News | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:49 IST
Probe announced into alleged Tigray rights violations: UN rights office

The probe, which will be carried out jointly by the High Commissioner’s Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), is described “as part of the much-needed accountability process for the victims”.

The development comes after fighting began in the north Ethiopian state on 4 November last year, between forces loyal to regional power brokers and former national ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), and the current national Government forces.

Serious human rights violations and abuses have been reported, the UN rights office said in a statement.

Objective, independent investigation

It pointed to the “multiple actors involved in the conflict and the gravity of the reported violations”, and the need for an objective, independent investigation which will start “as soon as possible” and for an initial period of three months.

The agreement by OHCHR and the EHRC to collaborate, is the result of ongoing partnership and engagement, said the statement, “founded on shared objectives to advance and strengthen respect and protection of human rights, as well as accountability for violations of human rights law, committed by all parties” since early November.

WFP emergency support

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday that it has begun providing emergency food assistance to vulnerable people across Tigray.

The agency stressed that it urgently needs $170 million to meet critical food and nutrition needs over the next six months. The Ethiopian Government estimates that 4.5 million people need emergency food assistance until late this year and has requested WFP support for around 1.4 million of those in need.

According to the UN Spokesperson’s office, WFP noted that the outbreak of conflict in Tigray last November coincided with the peak harvest period, meaning employment and incomes were lost, markets were disrupted, food prices rose, and access to cash and food became limited.

In addition to delivering emergency food assistance in Tigray, WFP has started providing nutrition support for up to 875,000 vulnerable pregnant or breastfeeding women as well as children in the region over the next six months.

WFP is also providing transport and logistics support to the Government and its partners to deliver humanitarian assistance both to and within Tigray Region.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli-owned ship damaged by Iranian missile in Arabian Sea, Israeli media report

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported.According to a report by the Ynet news website, the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India under a Liber...

Dutch police close off parliament area after bomb threat

Dutch police on Thursday afternoon said parliamentary buildings and the surrounding area in The Hague had been closed off following a bomb threat.Hague police said they were investigating the scene, without giving further details....

Seven additional judges of Allahabad HC take oath

Chief Justice Govind Mathur on Thursday administered oath to seven new additional judges of the Allahabad High Court.Those who took oath were justices Mohd Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani Thakur, Naveen Srivastava, Syed Aftab Hussain Ri...

J-K contributed over Rs 17 crore to Ram temple campaign: RSS

Jammu and Kashmir has contributed more than Rs 17 crore as part of a nationwide campaign to collect funds the Ram temple in Ayodhya over a period of one and a half months, local RSS leaders said on Thursday.As part of the nationwide Shri Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021