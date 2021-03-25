Left Menu

Saurabh Garg appointed UIDAI CEO, Sanjeev Kumar to be AAI chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:14 IST
Saurabh Garg appointed UIDAI CEO, Sanjeev Kumar to be AAI chief
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Senior bureaucrat Saurabh Garg has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday.

Garg is at present serving in his cadre state Odisha. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Garg as the CEO, UIDAI in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Sanjeev Kumar, a 1991 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as the Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI), it said.

Atish Chandra will be Chairman and Managing Director, Food Corporation of India in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, the order said.

Chandra, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, is currently Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. There are a total of 22 bureaucrats who have been appointed to different ministries as part of Thursday's reshuffle. Talleen Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Government e-Marketplace Special Purpose Vehicle, Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been appointed as Member Finance, Space Commission in the rank and pay of Secretary to Government of India, it said. Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, would also hold additional charge of Member Finance, Earth Commission and Atomic Energy Commission (with headquarters at New Delhi), the order said.

Prashant Kumar Singh will be the Chief Executive Officer, Government e-Marketplace Special Purpose Vehicle in place of Kumar. Singh, a 1993 batch IAS officer, is presently serving in his cadre state Manipur. Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia will be Director General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation. Bhatia, a 1990 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, is at present Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Vivek Aggarwal has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. He is currently Joint Secretary in the same department.

The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation of 15 bureaucrats to the level of Additional Secretary.

Arvind Shrivastava and P Amudha will now be Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). They are joint secretaries in the PMO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rights

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about the countrys human rights situation after promising last year he would not let any abuses go unnoticed.The Mercedes driver, who will be chasing a record...

Biden defends U.S.-Mexico border policy in first White House news conference

President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his policy of providing shelter to unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at a news conference where he was repeatedly pressed on his handling of immigration issues. Biden also s...

Mithun leads mega roadshows in poll-bound Bengal

Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty led three back-to-back roadshows in the Jungle Mahal region of West Bengal on Thursday in support of the BJP candidates.Chakraborty, who was in a white kurta with a long saffron scarf loosely wrapped a...

Biden says the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use filibuster to block votes

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, adding the procedure is being abused.At a news ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021