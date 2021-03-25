Left Menu

British meat, seafood exports to EU recovered in Feb - govt official

The government says the January slump in Britain's export trade with the EU was inflated by pre-Brexit stockpiling, COVID-19 restrictions and other "teething problems" which will be ironed out. Industry, especially the seafood and meat sector, has said the problems are systemic and in some cases permanent, with little chance of making up for lost EU trade by finding new markets further afield for fresh products that have delivery time constraints.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:52 IST
British meat, seafood exports to EU recovered in Feb - govt official
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's meat and seafood exports to the European Union recovered in February from the January slump that followed the country's exit from the EU's single market and customs union, a government official said on Thursday, citing preliminary data.

Additional checks and paperwork for British exports since the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec. 31 have led to delays and crippling costs for many businesses, putting mounting pressure on the conservative government that ushered in Brexit to find solutions. Britain's goods exports to the EU in January slumped 40.7% from December, with a 64% fall in exports of food and live animals, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Indications are that exports recovered sharply in February however, according to an official from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), citing data on export health certificates (EHCs). The data, said David Kennedy, Defra director-general for farming and biosecurity, shows EHCs - now required for all animal product exports to the EU - doubled in February versus January levels.

Kennedy was speaking at a parliament select committee enquiry into British meat and seafood exports to the EU. Under a Brexit deal reached in late December, British trade with the EU remains free of tariffs and quotas on goods, but exporters - especially sellers of fresh produce - say their businesses are still threatened by increased costs and delays.

The British meat industry has warned of a permanent loss of export trade with the EU of between 20% and 50% even after post-Brexit "teething problems" are ironed out, with trade involving trucks carrying mixed items - a process known as groupage - all but halted. Farming and environment minister George Eustice said the increased cost of trading with the EU does mean small consignments of goods, usually sent in mixed loads by small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), might no longer be viable.

"We're not writing off SMEs, we're saying in some cases there will be a change to trade. Small consignments, they'll consolidate around an export agent and larger consignments will be sent to make it worthwhile," he said. The government says the January slump in Britain's export trade with the EU was inflated by pre-Brexit stockpiling, COVID-19 restrictions and other "teething problems" which will be ironed out.

Industry, especially the seafood and meat sector, has said the problems are systemic and in some cases permanent, with little chance of making up for lost EU trade by finding new markets further afield for fresh products that have delivery time constraints. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain's new independent post-Brexit trade policy means it can focus on deals with faster-growing economies around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...

UK extends emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

British lawmakers agreed Thursday to prolong coronavirus emergency measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to keep its unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens everyday lives.The House of Commons voted to extend ...

Biden vows to stop 'sick' Republican voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions, which he called un-American, as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits following the 2020 election. Biden said he wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021