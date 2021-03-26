Saudi Arabia energy ministry says attack on petroleum products station resulted in a fire -state news agency

A source in Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said the petroleum products distribution station in Jazan was attacked with a projectile on Thursday that resulted in a fire in one of the tanks with no casualties, according to the state news agency.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Thursday it destroyed several explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom by Yemen's Houthis.

