Saudi Arabia energy ministry says attack on petroleum products station resulted in a fire -state news agency

Saudi Arabia energy ministry says attack on petroleum products station resulted in a fire -state news agencyReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 03:18 IST
A source in Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said the petroleum products distribution station in Jazan was attacked with a projectile on Thursday that resulted in a fire in one of the tanks with no casualties, according to the state news agency.
The Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Thursday it destroyed several explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom by Yemen's Houthis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia's
- energy ministry
- Houthis
- Saudi
- Yemen