Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys several Houthi drones launched at kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi forces in Yemen said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones aimed at Saudi Arabia, state TV reported. The coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthis attempted to target universities in both Najran and Jazan, Saudi cities near the Yemeni border.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 04:06 IST
Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys several Houthi drones launched at kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi forces in Yemen said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones aimed at Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.

The coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthis attempted to target universities in both Najran and Jazan, Saudi cities near the Yemeni border. The coalition said it had destroyed the one targeting Najran, as well as six additional explosive-laden drones fired by the Houthis aimed at the kingdom. Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said one of the projectiles struck a petroleum products distribution station in Jazan that resulted in a fire in one of the tanks, state news agency SPA reported. There were no casualties, the ministry said.

The drone attacks took place days after Riyadh presented a new peace initiative that includes a nationwide ceasefire. The Houthis have recently stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on oil facilities, and a ground offensive to seize Yemen's gas-rich Marib region. The coalition has responded with air strikes on Houthi military sites.

Yemen has been mired in war since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa. The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis, who now control most of northern Yemen, deny being puppets of Tehran and say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday -KCNA

North Korea launched a newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday, as the United States condemned the launches and warned of a threat to international peace and security. The l...

Macron backs EU vaccine export controls, sees more French restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he supported stricter EU export controls on vaccines for drug companies that do not meet their contractual commitments with the European Union.Its the end of naivety, Macron told reporters a...

Libya's new presidency council to visit Turkey on Friday

Libyas new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the councils first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libyas new unity gover...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys several Houthi drones launched at kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi forces in Yemen said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones aimed at Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.The coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthis attempted to targe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021