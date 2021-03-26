IT dept raids KIIFB headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, Thomas Isaac calls it 'hooliganism'

Left Menu

The Income Tax Department carried out an inspection at the headquarters of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) here on Thursday that lasted for nearly 10 hours.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax Department carried out an inspection at the headquarters of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) here on Thursday that lasted for nearly 10 hours. A team of Income Tax (I-T) officials that reached the KIIFB office by afternoon checked documents pertaining to various projects and returned late at night on Thursday.

Reacting to the inspection, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac termed it as "hooliganism" and said that the I-T department move amidst assembly polls is "suspicious". "Their intention is to defame KIIFB that is implementing various development projects in the state. It is hooliganism," he alleged.

Earlier, the I-T department had asked KIIFB to hand over the details of the projects carried out by it for the past five years. The details of the amount of money transferred to the contractors and the amount of tax levied among other documents were asked to be submitted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

