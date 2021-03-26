Left Menu

2 dead after fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai

At least two people were killed after a fire broke out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai's Bhanup area in the early hours of Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:51 IST
2 dead after fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai
Visuals from the hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At least two people were killed after a fire broke out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai's Bhanup area in the early hours of Friday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam, around 22 fire tenders reached the hospital to douse the flames. As many as 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, which is located on the third floor of a mall.

"Two casualties have been reported in the incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot," DCP Kadam told reporters. Rescue operations are underway, he added.

Speaking about the incident earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland Police arrests 3 persons in fake marksheet racket

Nagaland Police has arrested three persons from neighboring Assam in connection with the fake educational certificate and mark sheet racket, an officer said.The Special Investigation Team SIT of the CID Branch of Nagaland Police unearthed a...

US STOCKS-Futures turn lower ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. stock futures gave up early gains on Thursday ahead of data that is likely to show a drop in weekly jobless claims as the labor market continued to limp out of a coronavirus-induced recession.The Labor Departments weekly jobless claims...

Amazon calls on India not to alter e-commerce investment rules -sources

Amazon asked the Indian government on Thursday not to change e-commerce foreign investment rules until investigations into its business practices had been concluded, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The commerce minis...

Ski jumping-Norway's Tande hospitalised after heavy fall

Norways Olympic ski jumping champion Daniel-Andre Tande is in stable condition after being hospitalized following a heavy fall at a World Cup event in Planica, Slovenia, the International Ski Federation FIS said. The 27-year-old lost contro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021