Left Menu

Assam Assembly polls: Apprehensions over reports of dam construction on Brahmaputra by China

As the state prepares for the first phase of Assembly elections, people of Assam have expressed apprehension over reports of the Chinese government constructing a dam on the river Brahmaputra, which is considered a lifeline for the state.

ANI | Dibrugarh (Assam) | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:54 IST
Assam Assembly polls: Apprehensions over reports of dam construction on Brahmaputra by China
A local resident from Dibrugarh, Assam in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav As the state prepares for the first phase of Assembly elections, people of Assam have expressed apprehension over reports of the Chinese government constructing a dam on the river Brahmaputra, which is considered a lifeline for the state.

While elections in Assam always bring to fore issues of flooding and erosion, many in the Dibrugarh district are worried about China's plans to dam the river that flows through the region. China is reportedly planning to construct a dam on the Brahmaputra. A number of projects related to water conservation listed under China's new five-year plan are going to be built very close to the border.

Locals say that they have seen several reports in the media about China's plan to construct a dam and expect it to cause unprecedented social and economic damage. While speaking to ANI, local resident Parag Dutta said, "We have seen several reports suggesting that China is going to dam the Brahmaputra river. This will affect Arunachal Pradesh and Assam adversely. The farming, fishing and tourism sectors will be irreparably damaged."

"The Centre must talk to the Chinese government and reach a conclusion," he further demanded. Over 56 per cent of the Brahmaputra, also known as the Yarlung Tsangpo, which is a trans-Himalayan river, flows in Chinese territory. As the river crosses the Himalayan Crestline, it receives an annual rainfall of about 2,000 to 2,100 mm, resulting in swelling of the river line while entering India.

Data suggests that the annual outflow of the Yarlung Tsangpo from China is less than that from India's Brahmaputra. If China constructs dams, an aspect of concern is that the water supply will be affected in the north-east region of the country. Another resident, Avik Chakvarty, said that "India should also think of making dams in our part to store water because if it is not done, it will damage the socio-economic culture of not just Assam, but of the entire North-east region."

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland Police arrests 3 persons in fake marksheet racket

Nagaland Police has arrested three persons from neighboring Assam in connection with the fake educational certificate and mark sheet racket, an officer said.The Special Investigation Team SIT of the CID Branch of Nagaland Police unearthed a...

US STOCKS-Futures turn lower ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. stock futures gave up early gains on Thursday ahead of data that is likely to show a drop in weekly jobless claims as the labor market continued to limp out of a coronavirus-induced recession.The Labor Departments weekly jobless claims...

Amazon calls on India not to alter e-commerce investment rules -sources

Amazon asked the Indian government on Thursday not to change e-commerce foreign investment rules until investigations into its business practices had been concluded, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The commerce minis...

Ski jumping-Norway's Tande hospitalised after heavy fall

Norways Olympic ski jumping champion Daniel-Andre Tande is in stable condition after being hospitalized following a heavy fall at a World Cup event in Planica, Slovenia, the International Ski Federation FIS said. The 27-year-old lost contro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021