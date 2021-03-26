Bharat Bandh: Traffic movement suspended on Ghazipur border

The Delhi Police on Friday closed both carriageways of National Highway-24 passing through the Ghazipur border given the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws.

The Saiyuki Kisan Morcha, an umbreall body of protesting unions, have given a call for the bandh.

Advertisement

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, ''Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border NH-24 (Both carriageways).'' The one side of the carriageway was earlier opened on March 15 for traffic. However, the other side from Ghaziabad towards Delhi is closed since the farmers' protest started.

The Delhi Police has said adequate security arrangements have been put in place given the bandh.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal had said there will be intense patrolling to maintain peace in the national capital.

''There will be adequate security arrangements in all police districts during the bandh.

''The patrolling staff will roam in their area throughout the day and their focus will be to maintain peace in busy marketplaces,'' Biswal had said.

The nationwide shutdown will start at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country to mark four months of the farmers' agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri, farmer leaders had said.

The Morcha said the bandh will also be observed in the national capital.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price on their crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)