Practical classes for final semester students to be conducted offline: Puducherry L-G

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday directed all the government and private colleges to conduct practical classes for final semester students following COVID-19 protocol.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-03-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 09:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday directed all the government and private colleges to conduct practical classes for final semester students following COVID-19 protocol. "Practical classes for final semester students shall alone be conducted through offline mode (classroom classes) following the safety norms as per SOP (Standard Operating Procedure)," the circular read yesterday.

However, the Governor has accorded approval to the proposal for the conduct of classes only by online mode from Friday (today). "In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 spread and in consonance with the circulars of Universities, Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has accorded approval to the proposal for the conduct of classes by all colleges both government and private only by online mode from tomorrow the 26th March 2021 with six working days," the letter read.

On March 11, the Governor approved a proposal to declare as 'all pass' this academic year, students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory. The students of class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board.

Similarly, students of classes 10 and 11 in the Mahe and Yanam regions would be promoted as per the guidelines of the Boards of Education in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively said a Raj Nivas release. All schools would function till March 31 for classes 1 to 9 for five days a week and would observe Saturdays and Sundays as holidays. The summer vacation would commence for the schools on April 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

