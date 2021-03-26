Left Menu

COVID-19: Colleges in Puducherry to hold classes online from today

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, all government and private colleges in Puducherry have been directed to hold classes only by online mode from today.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-03-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 09:46 IST
COVID-19: Colleges in Puducherry to hold classes online from today
Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, all government and private colleges in Puducherry have been directed to hold classes only by online mode from today. According to the official release, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday had approved the proposal for the conduct of classes by online mode from March 26.

However, the practical classes for final semester students shall alone be conducted through offline mode following the safety norms as per SOP. Meanwhile, the union territory of Puducherry logged 95 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the overall tally to 40,740. (ANI)

Also Read: Record seizures worth Rs 331 crore made in poll-going states, Puducherry: EC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,1...

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak....

Nagaland Police arrests 3 persons in fake marksheet racket

Nagaland Police has arrested three persons from neighboring Assam in connection with the fake educational certificate and mark sheet racket, an officer said.The Special Investigation Team SIT of the CID Branch of Nagaland Police unearthed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021