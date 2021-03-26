Left Menu

$4 million allocated to prevent homelessness in local communities

“Over $4 million has been allocated to projects that address homelessness in local communities,” Marama Davidson said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-03-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:25 IST
$4 million allocated to prevent homelessness in local communities
“We’re pleased to work together with our community partners to ensure that homelessness in New Zealand is prevented where possible, or is rare, brief and non-recurring,” Marama Davidson said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson today announced funding support for new initiatives that will prevent and reduce homelessness in Whangarei, Auckland, Napier/Hastings, Rotorua and the Hutt Valley.

"Over $4 million has been allocated to projects that address homelessness in local communities," Marama Davidson said.

"This is the first round of funding from the Government's $16.6 million Local Innovation and Partnership Fund, which is a key part of our Homelessness Action Plan.

"The fund allows the Government to partner with local providers or organisations who are doing innovative mahi to reduce homelessness in their area. The initiatives funded in this first round have a strong focus on Māori, rangatahi and the rainbow community.

They offer new and tailored strategies to disrupt the cycle of homelessness for communities experiencing discrimination and isolation.

"For example, one of the recipients, Rainbow YOUTH, will partner with the housing and homelessness sector in Auckland to reduce the barriers LGBTQIA+ face when accessing mainstream housing services. Another, a partnership between Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga Trust and Whatever It Takes in Hastings, Napier will provide support, positive relationships and connection using tikanga Māori to assist people who've experienced long-term homelessness and move people into permanent housing.

"We have inherited a homelessness crisis that has been decades in the making, we know that homelessness disconnects people from their community, and has long-term impacts on health and well-being. Addressing Homelessness is a key priority for this Government, the projects funded today build on the knowledge, strengths and connections of local organisations and people.

"We're pleased to work together with our community partners to ensure that homelessness in New Zealand is prevented where possible, or is rare, brief and non-recurring," Marama Davidson said.

Round two of the Local Innovation and Partnership Fund is expected to open in mid-2021. The full list of successful applicants for round one funding is below.

Successful Local Innovation and Partnership Fund grant recipients

Takiri Mai o Te Ata Collective in partnership with Petone Budget Service Inc

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga in partnership with Whatever it Takes Trust

RainbowYOUTH in partnership with Te Ngākau Kahukura and Auckland Council

One Double Five Whare Awhina Community House in partnership with Mahitahi Hauora, Whangarei Youth Space, Ngati Hine Health Trust and Pehiaweri Marae

Kāhui Tū Kaha in partnership with Auckland Council Auckland Housing First Collective, South Pacific Pride, Arohanui ki te Tangata and Northland Urban Rural Mission

Te Taumata o Ngati Whakaue Iho Ake Trust in partnership with Manaaki Ora Trust

Lifewise in partnership with Auckland City Mission.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC allows appeals filed by Tata Group against NCLAT's December 2019 order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman.

SC allows appeals filed by Tata Group against NCLATs December 2019 order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman....

Bharat Bandh: Four Shatabdi trains cancelled as protesters squat on tracks

Protesters squatted on railway tracks at 44 locations across Punjab and Haryana on Friday as part of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions protesting against agri laws, leading to disruption of rail traffic.A railway spokesperson said fo...

'Satyagraha' ends atrocities, arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Bandh

Extending support to farmers observing Bharat Bandh today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said satyagraha ends atrocities, injustice and arroganc...

Thailand urges calm after death of COVID-19 vaccine recipient

Thai health officials rushed to calm public fears on Friday after confirming a man had died 10 days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month. The cause of death was from an abdominal aortic aneurysm AAA and rupture, senior heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021