NCB arrests drug peddler in Mumbai, MDMA worth Rs 2 crore recovered

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday night arrested Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, Mumbai's biggest drugs supplier and recovered drugs worth Rs 2 crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday night arrested Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, Mumbai's biggest drugs supplier and recovered drugs worth Rs 2 crore. "During the raids in Lokhandwala, Versova and Mira Road areas last night MDMA drugs worth Rs 2 crore and some very expensive cars have been recovered," informed NCB.

NCB further said that it has also recovered a money counting machine in the raid. Shadab Batata has been associated with the drug business for a long time and used to supply drugs to Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai.

Apart from MDMA, Farooq Batata used to supply foreign drugs like LSD, ganja, bud and cocaine. Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids on the alleged hideouts of Dawood Ibrahim aide Chinku Pathan in Dongri and Nagpada areas.

According to the NCB, the person is a history-sheeter and used to allegedly supply drugs to people connected with the film industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

