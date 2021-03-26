Left Menu

Bihar's Darbhanga Airport to be expanded: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the Darbhanga Airport in Bihar is being expanded under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:41 IST
Bihar's Darbhanga Airport to be expanded: Hardeep Singh Puri
Visual from Darbhanga Airport in Bihar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the Darbhanga Airport in Bihar is being expanded under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme. "Districts like Darbhanga have a lot of people who travel for work to other parts of India. We are creating connectivity," Puri told ANI.

"At Darbhanga Airport, earlier, there was no place to park the aircraft. Eventually, the facilities are increasing and by creating a bigger terminal and by getting more land, we will be solving the problems," the Minister said. "The land for the development of an airport is to be provided by the state government. The government should give land for the development of the airports as the state government will also get the political dividend and economical benefits," he added.

Puri further said, "The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme produced connectivity and affordability. I am 100 per cent confident that the UDAN scheme is a roaring success. We are building another 100 airports. We have more than 300 operational routes which will be increased to 1000." Director of the Darbhanga Airport BK Mandal told ANI, "The airport was a need for the people in the district as there are many people who travel across the country for work."

The city was connected to other cities of the country by air on November 8 last year under the regional connectivity scheme "UDAN" . The Darbhanga civil enclave built by the Airports Authority of India is poised to become the busiest RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) airport.

The number of daily flights has risen from three to six, which is now connecting Darbhanga to major metros including Delhi and Mumbai. Darbhanga Airport, with a capacity of about 200 passengers, is also equipped with a child care room, baggage x-ray machine, conveyor belts.

The airport has an apron built to park two AIRBUS-320 aircraft. The airport has benefited people from 17 districts of North Bihar

"Earlier we had to travel to Patna. It was three-four hour traffic. The Darbhanga airport is a blessing for us," Nidhi, a traveller told ANI. The authorities are taking care that no COVID-19 norms are violated here. From maintaining social distancing at the terminal, sanitizing passenger baggage, cleanliness is being taken care of at the airport.

UDAN is a regional airport development and "Regional Connectivity Scheme" of the Government of India which was started in April 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 dead in fire at mall hospital treating COVID-19 patients

Ten patients died after a fire broke out at a Mumbai mall hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated, a fire brigade official said on Friday.The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area ...

SC allows appeals filed by Tata Group against NCLAT's December 2019 order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman.

SC allows appeals filed by Tata Group against NCLATs December 2019 order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman....

Bharat Bandh: Four Shatabdi trains cancelled as protesters squat on tracks

Protesters squatted on railway tracks at 44 locations across Punjab and Haryana on Friday as part of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions protesting against agri laws, leading to disruption of rail traffic.A railway spokesperson said fo...

'Satyagraha' ends atrocities, arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Bandh

Extending support to farmers observing Bharat Bandh today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said satyagraha ends atrocities, injustice and arroganc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021