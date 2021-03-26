Centre may have cut fuel prices with eye on state polls: Sena

The Centre might have slashed the fuel rates so that the BJP does not suffer on the issue of price rise in the five poll-bound states, including West Bengal, the Shiv Sena alleged on Friday without naming the NDA constituent.

The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', also said that instead of giving a ''relief of few paise'' to people, the central government should share with them some part of ''additional income'' it earned due to the ''huge'' rise in petrol and diesel prices in the past one year.

The Centre on Thursday slashed the prices of petrol by 21 paise per litre and that of diesel by 20 paise. On Wednesday, the prices were reduced by 18 paise per litre for petrol and 17 paise for diesel, the first reduction in six months.

''The fuel prices have been slashed in the country due to a reduction in international oil prices. The prices may have been cut by the Centre so that it (BJP) does not suffer on the issue of fuel price rise in the Assembly polls in five states including Assam and West Bengal,'' the Sena alleged.

''So the thing is, the 'reason' (behind the price cut) is fall in international rates and the 'pretext' (timing) is of Assembly polls in five states of the country. Of course, one should not forget the common people will settle the score when the time comes,'' it added.

Apart from West Bengal and Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to the polls.

The Shiv Sena also wondered for how long this ''drop in prices'' will continue.

It said the fuel price was reduced due to the 15 per cent drop in oil prices internationally.

''That means the relief given now will be temporary if the (oil) prices go up tomorrow,'' the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

The Shiv Sena also accused the Centre of ''not showing'' the willpower to reduce petrol and diesel rates despite the people and the opposition parties raising voices over price rise.

