Yemen's Houthis say launched attacks on Saudi Arabian oil, military sites

Yemen's Houthis say launched attacks on Saudi Arabian oil, military sitesReuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:32 IST
Yemen's Houthi forces on Friday said they launched attacks Thursday on Saudi Arabia targeting facilities owned by state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco and military sites.
The Iran-aligned group said they launched attacks against King Abdelaziz's military base in Dammam and military sites in Najran and Asir. The group also said they targeted Aramco facilities in Ras al-Tanura, Rabigh, Yanbu, and Jizan.
