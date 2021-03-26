Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say launched attacks on Saudi Arabian oil, military sites

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:32 IST
Yemen's Houthis say launched attacks on Saudi Arabian oil, military sites
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Yemen's Houthi forces on Friday said they launched attacks Thursday on Saudi Arabia targeting facilities owned by state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco and military sites.

The Iran-aligned group said they launched attacks against King Abdelaziz's military base in Dammam and military sites in Najran and Asir. The group also said they targeted Aramco facilities in Ras al-Tanura, Rabigh, Yanbu, and Jizan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways, roads in Punjab, Haryana; rail services hit

Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at many places in Punjab and Haryana, and squatted on railway tracks at several locations disrupting road and rail traffic as part of their nationwide protest against the Centres new agr...

Bharat Bandh: Protesters block roads in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU blocked roads here on Friday as part of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh, called by farmer groups who have been protesting against the new agri laws.Roads in and around the district including the Delhi-Sahara...

Britain has no immediate plans for COVID passports for pubs - minister

Britain has no immediate plans to use COVID-19 certificates to control entry into pubs and other venues when they are allowed to reopen for indoors trading in May, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday. We are considering a whole r...

Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as "disaster" looms

Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea PNG where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021