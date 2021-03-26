Saudi Arabia to use deterrents to protect oil exports after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia to use deterrents to protect oil exports after Houthi attacksReuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:46 IST
Saudi Arabia's defense ministry said it plans to take deterrent actions to protect oil export facilities following a series of attacks by Yemen's Houthi group, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministry said an oil products distribution center in the southern Saudi region of Jizan was hit by one of the attacks, according to the state news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- defence ministry
- Saudi Press Agency
- Saudi Arabia's
- Saudi
- Houthi
- Jizan
- Yemen
ALSO READ
Saudi court upholds rights activist al-Hathloul's sentence at appeals hearing
Saudi Arabia to invest $3 bln in Sudan investment fund
Saudi Arabia to invest $3 billion dollars in Sudan investment fund
Saudi King Salman sacks haj minister in royal decrees
Saudi King Salman sacks haj minister in royal decrees