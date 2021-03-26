Left Menu

2021 Kharif sowing slowly picks up; over 56 lakh hectare coverage so far

The planting of summer Kharif crops like rice is slowly picking up and has so far covered 56.50 lakh hectare ha across the country in the ongoing 2021-22 Kharif season, according to the Agriculture Ministry data. Farmers have begun planting Kharif crops in areas where harvesting of rabi winter crops has been completed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:53 IST
2021 Kharif sowing slowly picks up; over 56 lakh hectare coverage so far
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The planting of summer (Kharif) crops like rice is slowly picking up and has so far covered 56.50 lakh hectare (ha) across the country in the ongoing 2021-22 Kharif season, according to the Agriculture Ministry data.

Farmers have begun planting Kharif crops in areas where harvesting of rabi (winter) crops has been completed. So far, farmers have completed harvesting 48 percent of rabi crop areas.

Kharif crops are largely rainfed. The sowing of these crops normally picks up with the onset of southwest monsoon from June.

''The trend of summer sowing progress is very good as on date. Besides, the prospect of rabi crops is also very good and about 48 percent of overall rabi crops have been harvested as of March 26 in the country,'' the ministry said in a statement.

There is no impact of the COVID-19 pandemic situation on the progress of area coverage under summer crops in the country, it said.

As per the latest data, rice has been sown in 36.87 lakh hectare so far in the Kharif season of the 2021-22 marketing year (July-June), higher from 31.62 lakh hectare in the year-ago.

Sowing of Kharif rice has begun in West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and other states.

The coverage of oilseeds like groundnut has increased marginally to 7.20 lakh hectare from 6.91 lakh hectare, while that of pulses to 5.53 lakh hectare from 3.58 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

In the case of coarse cereals, the area coverage was 6.79 lakh hectare so far in the ongoing Kharif season, as against 6.72 lakh hectare in the year-ago.

Water levels in 130 reservoirs till March 25 in the country stood at 86 percent of what it was in the year-ago period, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Friday that its views on translating the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA in all 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution was being given thoughtful consideration and some more ti...

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox Wireless Controller designs

Microsoft has expanded its collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers with the addition of two new controllers - Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition.Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt builds on the same color theme of Shock Bl...

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Nagpur has busted a fake invoice racket in Maharashtra involving 15 entities who availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs 282.34 crore and has arrested six persons in the case.As part of th...

Pandemic-hit media & entertainment sector to log growth in 2021: Report

The Indian Media Entertainment sector, which saw a contraction of around 24 per cent at Rs 1.38 lakh crore in the pandemic-struck 2020, is expected to log growth this year and double its revenue to Rs 2.68 lakh crore by 2025, a report said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021