Speaker adjourns Assembly as Congress MLAs create ruckus in support of agitating farmers

The Odisha Assembly was adjourned on Friday as the opposition Congress members created a ruckus in the House in support of the agitating farmers across the country.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour at 10.30 am, the Congress members trooped into the well and shouted slogans opposing the farm laws and demanded their withdrawal.

The BJP members, however, criticized Congress for stalling the proceeding for no justified reason.

Unable to run the House, Speaker S N Patro adjourned the House first for one hour till 11.30 am and later till 4 pm.

BJP whip Mohan Majhi alleged that the state government kept the proceeding adjourned with the support of the Congress in order to avoid discussion on the law and order situation in the state.

