Left Menu

Indore: With rising COVID numbers restrictions imposed on public gatherings

In the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the Crisis Management Committee in Indore has curtailed the timing of markets ahead of Holi. All religious places will also be closed till further orders.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:04 IST
Indore: With rising COVID numbers restrictions imposed on public gatherings
Indore bears a deserted look during complete lockdown imposed on Sunday due to rising COVID cases. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the Crisis Management Committee in Indore has curtailed the timing of markets ahead of Holi. All religious places will also be closed till further orders. The committee on Thursday decided that markets will be closed at 9 pm instead of 10 pm. All the religious places will be closed till further orders and their congregations will not be allowed. People will not be allowed to sit in restaurants while takeaways are permitted.

50 people will be allowed in the marriage ceremony while at a funeral 20 people will be permitted. There will be a lockdown each Sunday. Apart from this, restrictions will also be imposed and Monday on the occasion of the Holi festival.

However, the violation of the rules will be leading to strict action. Yesterday, Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat considered imposing a two-day lockdown in the city.

In the meeting with officials, it was discussed that besides Sunday, a lockdown of two days would be observed on Holi "This matter will also be discussed with the people and the proposal will be sent to the government after which a decision will be taken. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has already said that in Indore festivals of all religions should be celebrated at home," Silawat told reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Indore has reported 612 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours yesterday. Madhya Pradesh, which is among the ten states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry yesterday reported 1,712 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Friday that its views on translating the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA in all 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution was being given thoughtful consideration and some more ti...

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox Wireless Controller designs

Microsoft has expanded its collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers with the addition of two new controllers - Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition.Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt builds on the same color theme of Shock Bl...

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Nagpur has busted a fake invoice racket in Maharashtra involving 15 entities who availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs 282.34 crore and has arrested six persons in the case.As part of th...

Pandemic-hit media & entertainment sector to log growth in 2021: Report

The Indian Media Entertainment sector, which saw a contraction of around 24 per cent at Rs 1.38 lakh crore in the pandemic-struck 2020, is expected to log growth this year and double its revenue to Rs 2.68 lakh crore by 2025, a report said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021