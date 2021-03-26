Indore: With rising COVID numbers restrictions imposed on public gatherings

In the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the Crisis Management Committee in Indore has curtailed the timing of markets ahead of Holi. All religious places will also be closed till further orders. The committee on Thursday decided that markets will be closed at 9 pm instead of 10 pm. All the religious places will be closed till further orders and their congregations will not be allowed. People will not be allowed to sit in restaurants while takeaways are permitted.

50 people will be allowed in the marriage ceremony while at a funeral 20 people will be permitted. There will be a lockdown each Sunday. Apart from this, restrictions will also be imposed and Monday on the occasion of the Holi festival.

Advertisement

However, the violation of the rules will be leading to strict action. Yesterday, Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat considered imposing a two-day lockdown in the city.

In the meeting with officials, it was discussed that besides Sunday, a lockdown of two days would be observed on Holi "This matter will also be discussed with the people and the proposal will be sent to the government after which a decision will be taken. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has already said that in Indore festivals of all religions should be celebrated at home," Silawat told reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Indore has reported 612 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours yesterday. Madhya Pradesh, which is among the ten states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry yesterday reported 1,712 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)