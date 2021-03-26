Left Menu

Hong Kong shares rise on tech rebound

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended higher on Friday supported by gains in technology companies, but rising tensions between the West and China led the benchmark index to post losses for the week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.06% to 10,966.06.

Reuters | Hong Hong | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:11 IST
Edit ( Last edited by swati parashar )
Hong Kong shares rise on tech rebound
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended higher on Friday supported by gains in technology companies, but rising tensions between the West and China led the benchmark index to post losses for the week. The European Union joined Washington's allies this week in imposing sanctions on officials in China's Xinjiang region over allegations of human rights abuses, prompting retaliatory sanctions from Beijing. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 436.82 points, or 1.57%, at 28,336.43, after finishing at its lowest close since Jan. 11 a day earlier. The Hang Seng slipped 2.26% for the week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.06% to 10,966.06. It was down 2.82% for the week. Tech firms led Friday's turnaround, up 2.33%. Meituan rose 5.08% and Tencent Holdings Ltd added 2.31%. Xiaomi Corp jumped 6.28% after Reuters reported the company planned to make electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory. Great Wall's Hong Kong shares soared 10.38% and its Shanghai shares rose by the 10% daily limit. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.9%, while the IT sector rose 2.42%. The financial sector ended 0.87% higher and the property sector rose 1.72%. ANTA Sports Products Ltd rose 5.61% and Li Ning Co Ltd jumped 2.9% as internet users said they would support local brands after Nike and Adidas came under attack on Chinese social media over past comments about labour conditions in Xinjiang. China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.63% at 3,418.33 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.27%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Friday that its views on translating the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA in all 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution was being given thoughtful consideration and some more ti...

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox Wireless Controller designs

Microsoft has expanded its collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers with the addition of two new controllers - Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition.Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt builds on the same color theme of Shock Bl...

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Nagpur has busted a fake invoice racket in Maharashtra involving 15 entities who availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs 282.34 crore and has arrested six persons in the case.As part of th...

Pandemic-hit media & entertainment sector to log growth in 2021: Report

The Indian Media Entertainment sector, which saw a contraction of around 24 per cent at Rs 1.38 lakh crore in the pandemic-struck 2020, is expected to log growth this year and double its revenue to Rs 2.68 lakh crore by 2025, a report said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021