Left Menu

Bharat Bandh: Protesters raise slogans against Centre in Krishna district

Protesters raised slogans against the BJP government as they observed Bharat Bandh in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district on Friday.

ANI | Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:32 IST
Bharat Bandh: Protesters raise slogans against Centre in Krishna district
Bharat Bandh is underway peacefully in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Protesters raised slogans against the BJP government as they observed Bharat Bandh in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district on Friday. The bandh was called to protest against the Centre's farm laws and its decision to privatize Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

All political parties except Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JanaSena Party (JSP) and the YSRCP, announced their support to the nationwide bandh. Shops, commercial establishments were seen closed in the district and the state buses were seen confined to the depots.

Farmers are observing 'bandh" Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws. The bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be observed till 6 pm. All roads and trains will be blocked and all services are expected to remain suspended, except for ambulance and other essential services.

According to a statement issued by the SKM, the bandh has been called for the repeal of three agricultural laws, for law on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and procurement, cancellation of all police cases against farmers, rollback of "electricity bill and pollution bill" and for reducing prices of diesel, petrol and gas. The release also said that the bandh call has been given "against the anti-farmer government" on completion of four months of farmers' struggle in Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Friday that its views on translating the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA in all 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution was being given thoughtful consideration and some more ti...

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox Wireless Controller designs

Microsoft has expanded its collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers with the addition of two new controllers - Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition.Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt builds on the same color theme of Shock Bl...

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Nagpur has busted a fake invoice racket in Maharashtra involving 15 entities who availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs 282.34 crore and has arrested six persons in the case.As part of th...

Pandemic-hit media & entertainment sector to log growth in 2021: Report

The Indian Media Entertainment sector, which saw a contraction of around 24 per cent at Rs 1.38 lakh crore in the pandemic-struck 2020, is expected to log growth this year and double its revenue to Rs 2.68 lakh crore by 2025, a report said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021