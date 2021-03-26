Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile over Najran - Al-Arabiya

Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile over Najran - Al-ArabiyaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:42 IST
Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted a ballistic missile over the southern province of Najran, al-Arabiya TV chanel reported on Friday.
The Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen earlier said it had launched attacks against several Saudi Aramco oil facilities and military sites in the kingdom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia's
- Houthi
- Saudi Aramco
- Yemen
- Iran
ALSO READ
Western nations condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni city Marib
U.S. Yemen envoy says ceasefire plan before Houthi leadership, urges response
U.S. Yemen envoy says plan for ceasefire before Houthi leadership
Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles
Yemen's Houthis spokesman says the American proposal has nothing