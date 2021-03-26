Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray promises action against those found guilty in Bandhup fire incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said strict action will be taken against those who will be found responsible for the Bandhup fire.

Updated: 26-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:51 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray speaking to media on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said strict action will be taken against those who will be found responsible for the Bandhup fire. He also added that compensations would be given to families of the deceased.

"Action will be taken against those who are found responsible. Compensation will be given to families of the deceased. Most of the patients who have died were on the ventilator," Thackeray said while interacting with reporters on Friday. He also offered condolences and apologies to the families of the deceased.

"10 people have died in the fire incident. This is a serious incident. Negligence of hospital management has come to light. We will register a case," said Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an investigation into the fire incident.

A fire had broken out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup area on Thursday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

