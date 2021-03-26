Left Menu

Lawaypora terror attack: J-K Police arrests 2 terror associates

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two terror associates and seized a car in connection with the Lawaypora terror attack.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:58 IST
Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, speaking to reporters on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two terror associates and seized a car in connection with the Lawaypora terror attack. The two arrested have been identified as Muzaffar Mir and Javaid Sheikh. They had provided logistic support for carrying out the attack.

A local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Nadeem Abrar Bhat and two other terrorists who executed the attack are on the run. "Terrorist associates Muzaffar Mir and Javaid Sheikh who had provided logistic support arrested. A Local LeT terrorist Nadeem Abrar Bhat and 2 other terrorists who executed the attack are on the run. The vehicle used in the attack has been seized," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony of two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who lost their lives on Thursday in the Lawaypora terror attack, was held. On Thursday, two jawans were killed in a terrorist attack upon a CRPF vehicle at Lawaypora on National Highway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

