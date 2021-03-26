Hunar Haat is a perfect and popular platform for indigenous products: Naqvi

Left Menu

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that "Hunar Haat'' is a "perfect and popular platform" for indigenous products of artisans and craftspersons of the country.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:09 IST
Hunar Haat being organised in Panaji. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that "Hunar Haat'' is a "perfect and popular platform" for indigenous products of artisans and craftspersons of the country. The 28th ''Hunar Haat'' is being organised at the Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji in Goa from Friday (March 26) to April 4 and will be inaugurated on Saturday (tomorrow) by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

According to an official statement, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the "Haat" in Goa with the theme of ''Vocal for Local'' with more than 500 artisans and craftspersons from over 30 states and union territories participating. Artisans and craftspersons from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, among other states, have brought indigenous handmade products for sale and display at the ''Hunar Haat''

These artisans have brought products like Kalamkari, Bidriware, products made from cane-bamboo-jute, Madhubani painting, Moonga Silk, Tussar Silk, Leather products, marble products, sandalwood products, embroidery, Chanderi saree, Black Pottery, wooden-clay toys and brass items, the statement said. The visitors will also get to enjoy traditional foods from various states at the "Bawarchikhana" section.

Popular and renowned artists such as Rekha Raj and Mohit Khanna (March 26); Roop Singh Rathore (March 27); Sudesh Bhonsle (March 28); Altaf Raja and Rani Indrani (March 29); Nizami Brothers (March 30); Gurdas Mann Jr (March 31); Prem Bhatia (April 1); Vinod Rathore and comedian Sudesh Lehri (April 2); Guru Randhava (April 3); Shibani Kashyap (April 4), will perform at the ''Hunar Haat''. ''Hunar Haat'', being organised at different places across the country, has received tremendous encouragement as more than 5,50,000 artisans, craftspersons and other people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through it, Naqvi said.

''Hunar Haat'' is also available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of the indigenous artisans and craftspersons. The next ''Hunar Haat'' will be organised in Dehradun (April 16 to April 25); Surat (April 26 to May 5).

Besides, ''Hunar Haat'' will also be organised at Kota, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Allahabad, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Jammu and Kashmir, among other places, this year. Union Minister of State Shripad Nayak, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Vinay Dinu Tendulkar, Lok Sabha MP Francisco Sardinha, Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar and Union Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary P K Das will be among those present on the occasion of the official inauguration of the ''Hunar Haat''. (ANI)

