SC orders status quo on water supply to Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday extended its order asking to maintain the status quo on the supply of water to Delhi till April 6. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said it doesn't have time to hear this case today and it will continue the status quo for till the next date of hearing, April 6.

On Thursday, the Bench had asked Punjab, Haryana and Bhakra-Beas Management Board to maintain the status quo on the supply of water to Delhi till today, after Delhi Jal Board (DJB) claimed that water supply would be reduced in the national capital by 25 per cent because of closing of canal gates for repair. Senior advocate Shyam Divan appearing for Haryana said that the state has not reduced the supply of water by even a margin.

To this, the Chief Justice told Diwan, "good then the status quo order will not harm you." On Thursday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for DJB contended before the court that Delhi has two crores urban population and curtailment of water supply will affect the people badly.

He further said that the canal repair works should not be done in March-April when the water demand is at its peak. Advocate Gautam Narayan also appearing for DJB told the Bench that DJB had asked them not to carry out construction work now and postpone the work till monsoon or at least they have to make an alternate drinking water route be made available.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh also appearing for DJB had said that level of water has come down to six feet down and requested the court to send a court commissioner to inspect the site and submit the report tomorrow. The court was hearing an application of DJB seeking direction be issued to the Haryana and Punjab government to release the water to avert a potential severe crisis in the national capital.

It has claimed that the Haryana and Punjab government will reduce the supply of raw water to Delhi, resulting in a shortage of water supply in the Delhi The application of DJB was filed in an already pending plea of DJB seeking directions for the Haryana government for ceasing the discharge of untreated effluents resulting in a rise of ammonia levels in river water. (ANI)

