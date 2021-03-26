Left Menu

COVID-19: Karnataka Bishop asks people to avoid Palm Sunday rally, processions

The Karnataka Central Diocese has asked people and churches to avoid Palm Sunday Rally and processions.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka Central Diocese has asked people and churches to avoid Palm Sunday Rally and processions. "The COVID-19 virus is mutating and the second wave of the virus is a fast-spreading one," said Bishop PK Samuel in a notice dated March 22.

The notice advised the restricting of gatherings to less than 500 people and discouraged children and persons above the age of 65 from attending any public functions and worship services. "Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitising of hand is mandatory for any worship service, wedding, funeral, prayer meeting, etc.," it said.

The notice further said that the precautions are to be followed to stem the spread of the virus. "These precautions are necessary as we are responsible for our health and the health of others... I do hope that the precautions mentioned above will be strictly followed for the good of all," the notice added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday informed that people coming to Bengaluru from another state need to take the RT-PCR test. He further said that it is important to wear masks and to maintain social distances in markets, crowded roads, bus stops, theatres, marriage halls, event places, religious places, colleges and any crowded places. (ANI)

