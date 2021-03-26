Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:43 IST
Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led coalition which is battling the Houthi group said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. The attacks came days after Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi targets in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Riyadh faces increasing pressure from Washington to end the war, after new U.S. President Joe Biden withdrew his predecessor Donald Trump's support for the conflict. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the group had targeted facilities of state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Ras al-Tanura, Rabigh, Yanbu, and Jazan. He said they also targeted King Abdelaziz's military base in Dammam and military sites in Najran and Asir.

"We are prepared to carry out stronger and harsher military attacks in the coming period," he said on Twitter. Aramco, when contacted by Reuters on Friday, said it would comment at the earliest opportunity.

The Saudi energy ministry said that at 9 p.m. on Thursday a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station in Jazan that caused a fire in a tank. There were no casualties. It said such attacks on vital installations target the stability of global energy supplies.

The Saudi defense ministry said on Friday the kingdom would take deterrent actions to protect oil exports. "These attacks confirm the terrorist Houthi militia's rejection of all political efforts to end the crisis," defense ministry spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki, who also speaks for the Saudi-led coalition, said in a statement.

The Houthis are pushing for the full lifting of a sea and air blockade on areas the group controls. In addition to stepping up drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, they are pressing a ground offensive to seize Yemen's gas-rich Marib region. The coalition has responded with airstrikes on Houthi military sites.

United States envoy Tim Lenderking was due to travel to the region again on Thursday to press for the ceasefire plan. The State Department said he would meet Houthi leaders. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and caused what the United Nations says is the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with millions facing famine.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government in the capital Sanaa. The Houthis, who now control most of northern Yemen, deny Saudi accusations they are puppets of Iran and say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maha Dy CM warns of stringent measures in Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday warned that some stringent measures will be taken if the COVID-19 situation did not improve in the next week in Pune district.Pawar, who is also the guardian minister for Pune, issued t...

Rahul Gandhi becoming reason for Cong's downfall: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader does not speak on his own but depends on borrowed wisdom and he is becoming a reason for his partys downfall.Rahul ji apni buddh...

Pakistan's military parade on National Day slammed by citizens

The military parade in Islamabad on the occasion of Pakistans National Day has been slammed by people in Pakistan, with many deeming it unnecessary as the nation faces a dire economic situation due to a surge in Covid-19 infections. Accordi...

China sanctions UK entities, individuals for Xinjiang 'lies'

China sanctioned British organizations and individuals on Friday over what it called lies and disinformation about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Britains government con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021