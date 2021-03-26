Bharat Bandh: TDP, Left parties stage protest in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Left parties have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh and staged a protest as a part of Bandh in Chittoor town of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Protesters have demanded the cancellation of agriculture laws, reduction of the prices of gas, diesel and petrol and sought Minimum Support Price (MSP) to all crops.

The members of the Left parties also participated in the Bandh at Maddilapalem junction against the Centre over agriculture laws and privatisation of the Vizag steel plant. Later in the day, the rally will be organised at National Highway-16, which is connected between Kolkata to Chennai.

While the YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy hit out at the TDP, who have also expressed opposition against the same and participated in the bandh. Farmers are observing 'bandh" Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws.

The bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be observed till 6 pm. All roads and trains will be blocked and all services are expected to remain suspended, except for ambulance and other essential services. According to a statement issued by the SKM, the bandh has been called for the repeal of three agricultural laws, for law on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and procurement, cancellation of all police cases against farmers, rollback of "electricity bill and pollution bill" and for reducing prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

The release also said that the bandh call has been given "against the anti-farmer government" on completion of four months of farmers' struggle in Delhi.Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

