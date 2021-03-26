Left Menu

Bharat Bandh: Demonstrations held in Bundelkhand, no impact on traffic and markets

Demonstrations in support of the Bharat Bandh call by farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws were held in the Bundelkhand region on Friday but there was no impact on traffic and businesses.Normal traffic was seen on the roads in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur districts of the region, where movement of vehicles were seen and markets remained open.Additional Superintendent of Police ASP, Banda, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said that some farmers associated with the Bundelkhand Kisan Union gave a memorandum to authorities by staging a peaceful protest.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Demonstrations in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws were held in the Bundelkhand region on Friday but there was no impact on traffic and businesses.

Normal traffic was seen on the roads in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur districts of the region, where movement of vehicles were seen and markets remained open.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Banda, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said that some farmers associated with the Bundelkhand Kisan Union gave a memorandum to authorities by staging a peaceful protest. However, there was no effect of the Bharat Bandh here, he said.

President of Bundelkhand Kisan Union, Vimal Kumar Sharma, said that the memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind was submitted to the district administration after peaceful protests in Atarra, Baberu, Naraini, Palani and Sadar tehsils of Banda district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Chitrakoot, Ankit Mittal said that the bandh call had no impact in the district. Some farmers have, however, submitted a memorandum, he said.

SP, Hamirpur, Narendra Kumar Singh said that some farmers staged a symbolic demonstration and submitted a memorandum to the administration. The markets remained open in the district, he said.

ASP, Mahoba, Rajendra Kumar Gautam said some farmers submitted a memorandum to the authorities and markets remained open and normal traffic was witnessed on the roads. ASP Lalitpur, Girijesh Kumar, said that a few members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) gave a memorandum and left without staging any protest. No impact of the call was seen anywhere, he added. The 'Bharat Bandh' has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting the three contentious Central agri laws. The nationwide shutdown has been scheduled from 6 am to 6 to mark four months of the farmers' agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

