Left Menu

CoGTA condemns harassment of man dressed in traditional attire

In a statement on Friday, the committee called on all communities in Gauteng to put an end to tribalism by speaking out on discriminatory, divisive and prejudicial behaviour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:08 IST
CoGTA condemns harassment of man dressed in traditional attire
The committee said Wednesday’s incident in Midrand highlights the level of tolerance or lack thereof towards each other’s different cultural practices. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), has condemned the discrimination and harassment of a man dressed in IsiNdebele traditional attire, by the Centre Manager of Boulders Shopping Centre.

In a statement on Friday, the committee called on all communities in Gauteng to put an end to tribalism by speaking out on discriminatory, divisive and prejudicial behaviour.

It also encouraged unity among people regardless of tribal or cultural background.

The committee said Wednesday's incident in Midrand highlights the level of tolerance or lack thereof towards each other's different cultural practices.

It said that as the country commemorates Human Rights Month, the onus is on communities to shift the narrative and bring about unity and social cohesion in the province.

The committee also took the opportunity to commend the Clicks manager at the store for speaking out against the discrimination as well as the chief executive officer of Redefine Properties for taking decisive action to suspend the centre manager.

"This kind of accountability and consequence management where acts of discrimination are committed should be the norm. South Africa is a rainbow nation precisely due to the diversity of its people," said the committee.

It further added that cultural diversity and tolerance are entrenched in the Constitution through the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act (Act No 41 of 2003) which states, among others, the recognition of traditional communities in South Africa.

"As an economic hub, Gauteng has a yearly influx of people from across the country with diverse cultural backgrounds, who come to the province in search of economic opportunities. This then renders the community of Gauteng multi-cultural and inclusive, it is paramount that this diversity is embraced and celebrated by all."

The committee has encouraged residents to proudly display their multi-faceted cultures in a manner that brings about unity and celebrates diversity.

"Discrimination and Prejudice of any kind should not be tolerated in our communities," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC approaches EC on petition by Ramesh Chennithala to delete multiple entries in electoral rolls

Kerala High Court has sought the view of the Election Commission on a petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a directive to the Commission to delete or freeze 4,34,042 bogus and multiple entries of names in the elect...

COVID-19 prevalence in England no longer falling, UK's ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is no longer falling and has levelled off at an estimated 1 in 340 people, Britains Office for National Statistics ONS said on Friday, a possible side-effect of Englands emergence from full l...

GSK, Vir apply for U.S. emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapy

GSK and Vir Biotechnology have filed an application to U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization of their antibody therapy to treat early-stage COVID-19 infections, the drugmakers said on Friday.Earlier this month, the companies found...

PM Modi hands over Gandhi Peace Prize to Sheikh Rehana, daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to Bangladeshs Father of Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rehmans younger daughter. It is a matter of pride for Indians that we got the opportunity to honour Sheikh Mujibur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021