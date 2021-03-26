Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against two rackeeters in Ghaziabad Fake Indian Currency Notes case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a Chargesheet against two Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) rackeeters in Ghaziabad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a Chargesheet against two Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) rackeeters in Ghaziabad. Yesterday (25.03.2021), NIA filed Supplementary Charge-sheet against two accused persons namely Tausif Alam and Shahnawaj Ansari in the NIA Special Court, Lucknow, under Sections 120B read with 489B, 489C of IPC and Section 16 & 18 of UA (P) Act 1967, according to a statement from the NIA.

The case relates to the recovery of High-Quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), having a total face value of Rs 2,49,500 by ATS, UP, from the possession of an accused Mohammad Murad Alam, resident of Ramnagar, PS- Katihar, District- Katihar, Bihar, on 11.12.2019. Initially, an FIR dated 11.12.2019 was registered at PS- ATS, Lucknow (UP). NIA had re-registered this case as NIA-LKW on 04.02.2020 and taken up the investigation. NIA had earlier filed Charge-sheet against one accused in this case.

The investigation has revealed that accused Mohammad Murad Alam had received the high quality counterfeit Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from the accused Tausif Alam, resident of Malda, West Bengal and carried the consignment to deliver to accused Shahnawaj Ansari. The FICN was smuggled from across the border districts of Bangladesh and was being supplied to various consignees in different parts of the country. Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA added. (ANI)

