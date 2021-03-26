Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-India will not extend 2022 deadline for tighter fuel efficiency rules for carmakers

Sticking to the deadline, however, would allow India to cut its fuel import bill and curb pollution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set aggressive carbon reduction targets under the Paris Accord and not extending the deadline to tighten the CAFE requirements could be part of this agenda, one industry source said.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:21 IST
EXCLUSIVE-India will not extend 2022 deadline for tighter fuel efficiency rules for carmakers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India will not extend an April 2022 deadline to tighten fuel efficiency standards, in a potential setback for carmakers who are lobbying for more time, government and industry sources told Reuters. The corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) requirements are designed to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles as India pushes auto manufacturers to invest in more fuel-efficient cars or in cleaner technologies like electric and hybrid.

"The deadline to meet CAFE norms will not be extended," a senior government official told Reuters, adding that some concessions could be considered if it sees serious intent by automakers to invest in clean technologies. The push to delay the rules by two years is being led by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), a trade group that represents major carmakers in India including top sellers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor Co.

On March 2, executives from SIAM met India's transport ministry officials to discuss, among other things, a delay in implementation of the norms, three industry sources said. India introduced the first phase of CAFE rules in April 2017, giving carmakers until the end of March next year to cut carbon emissions from new passenger cars to under 130 grams per kilometer.

In a second phase starting from April 1, 2022, India has proposed tightening carbon emissions to 113 grams per kilometer. Carmakers have argued that they would find it difficult to make further investments to meet the stricter requirements, especially as profits have been hit by slumping sales over the last two years, three industry sources said.

An economic slowdown in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 caused annual passenger vehicle sales to fall by around 30% over the period. Sticking to the deadline, however, would allow India to cut its fuel import bill and curb pollution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set aggressive carbon reduction targets under the Paris Accord and not extending the deadline to tighten the CAFE requirements could be part of this agenda, one industry source said. "There eventually might be a middle path that does not hurt the companies financially but also allows the government to maintain its aggressive attitude towards carbon reduction," the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj govt to give Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia if ration dealers, scribes die due to COVID-19

The Rajasthan government will now give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of ration dealers and accredited journalists if they die due to COVID-19 in the state. The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Thursday.The...

Soccer-Netherlands players to follow Norway, Germany in Qatar protest

The Netherlands soccer team will protest against Qatars hosting of the 2022 World Cup ahead of their qualifier against Latvia in Amsterdam on Saturday, defender Matthijs de Ligt said on Friday. However, the Juventus player would give no fur...

Soccer-Premier League to launch studies into impact of heading

The Premier League is to launch two studies looking into the forces involved in heading footballs with new measures expected to be implemented ahead of next season. One study will involve players from Liverpools and Manchester Citys age-gro...

Delhi doctor held for jumping bail

A 65-year-old doctor who was declared a proclaimed offender by a court here has been arrested from Dwarka by the Delhi Polices crime branch for jumping bail, officials said on Friday.Gajender Nayyar, who was declared a proclaimed offender i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021