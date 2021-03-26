Left Menu

Success of Railways would define success of nation in future: Piyush Goyal

Shri Goyal said that It was time to rewrite the destiny and future of Railways which is Self-sustaining, punctual, passenger-friendly safe, green and first choice of businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:32 IST
Success of Railways would define success of nation in future: Piyush Goyal
Shri Piyush Goyal complimented the Railway officers & staff for making extra Ordinary efforts during the pandemic to increase loading. Image Credit: ANI

In future, the success of Indian Railways would define the success of the Nation." This was stated by the Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal while having a review meeting today with the Board Members and General Managers of Zonal Railways and Divisional Railway Managers of Divisions.

Shri Goyal said "The year was the most challenging year for Railways. One year of lockdown. Covid 19 has demonstrated the resolve of Railways to fight back and emerge stronger. The mindset of Railways has transformed. It's no longer business as usual for Railways. Use of new technologies and innovation has created new standards and benchmarks."

Shri Goyal said that It was time to rewrite the destiny and future of Railways which is Self-sustaining, punctual, passenger-friendly safe, green and first choice of businesses.

He said 1223 MT Highest Freight Loading is a message of positivity to the Nation. 5900 Kms Electrification was done this year. It is the Highest ever electrification achieved by Indian Railways.

Shri Piyush Goyal complimented the Railway officers & staff for making extra Ordinary efforts during the pandemic to increase loading. He also stressed safety measures to be adopted and directed Railway officials to take proactive steps towards the same.

It is to be noted that Indian Railways has continued to maintain the high momentum in Freight figures in terms of loading, earning and speed in the month of March 2021. It is expected to surpass the total cumulative freight figures for last year. Freight Revenue for the Year 2020-21 is Rs. 114652.47 (in Cr) as compared to Rs. 112358.83 (last year). It is a growth of +2%.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj govt to give Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia if ration dealers, scribes die due to COVID-19

The Rajasthan government will now give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of ration dealers and accredited journalists if they die due to COVID-19 in the state. The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Thursday.The...

Soccer-Netherlands players to follow Norway, Germany in Qatar protest

The Netherlands soccer team will protest against Qatars hosting of the 2022 World Cup ahead of their qualifier against Latvia in Amsterdam on Saturday, defender Matthijs de Ligt said on Friday. However, the Juventus player would give no fur...

Soccer-Premier League to launch studies into impact of heading

The Premier League is to launch two studies looking into the forces involved in heading footballs with new measures expected to be implemented ahead of next season. One study will involve players from Liverpools and Manchester Citys age-gro...

Delhi doctor held for jumping bail

A 65-year-old doctor who was declared a proclaimed offender by a court here has been arrested from Dwarka by the Delhi Polices crime branch for jumping bail, officials said on Friday.Gajender Nayyar, who was declared a proclaimed offender i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021