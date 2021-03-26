Left Menu

Adani Green Energy acquires 75 MW solar capacities from Sterling & Wilson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:58 IST
Adani Green Energy acquires 75 MW solar capacities from Sterling & Wilson

Adani Green Energy on Friday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) that own 75 MW operating solar projects in Telangana from Sterling & Wilson.

The projects, commissioned in 2017, have long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.

''Adani Green Energy Limited has completed acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital and all the securities of Surajkiran Solar Technologies Private Limited and Dinkar Technologies Private Limited from Sterling and Wilson Private Limited,'' it said in a BSE filing.

Earlier this week, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) had signed definitive agreements with Sterling & Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, for the acquisition.

The enterprise valuation of the two target SPVs is Rs 446 crore, the company had said.

With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW, it had said.

Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd, had said, ''Strengthening our portfolio through organic and inorganic growth opportunities is an integral part of our vision to build a capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the largest renewables company in the world.'' PTI KKS KKS ABM ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj govt to give Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia if ration dealers, scribes die due to COVID-19

The Rajasthan government will now give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of ration dealers and accredited journalists if they die due to COVID-19 in the state. The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Thursday.The...

Soccer-Netherlands players to follow Norway, Germany in Qatar protest

The Netherlands soccer team will protest against Qatars hosting of the 2022 World Cup ahead of their qualifier against Latvia in Amsterdam on Saturday, defender Matthijs de Ligt said on Friday. However, the Juventus player would give no fur...

Soccer-Premier League to launch studies into impact of heading

The Premier League is to launch two studies looking into the forces involved in heading footballs with new measures expected to be implemented ahead of next season. One study will involve players from Liverpools and Manchester Citys age-gro...

Delhi doctor held for jumping bail

A 65-year-old doctor who was declared a proclaimed offender by a court here has been arrested from Dwarka by the Delhi Polices crime branch for jumping bail, officials said on Friday.Gajender Nayyar, who was declared a proclaimed offender i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021