Left Menu

Suez Canal blockage could cost $6 bln to $10 bln in lost trade -Allianz

The container ship blocking the Suez Canal could cost global trade $6 billion to $10 billion a week, a study by German insurer Allianz showed on Friday. The Suez Canal stepped up efforts on Friday to free the giant stuck container ship and end a blockage that has sent shipping rates for fuel tankers soaring and disrupted global supply chains.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:24 IST
Suez Canal blockage could cost $6 bln to $10 bln in lost trade -Allianz

The container ship blocking the Suez Canal could cost global trade $6 billion to $10 billion a week, a study by German insurer Allianz showed on Friday. The study by Europe's biggest insurer also found that each week of immobilisation shaves some 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points off annual trade growth.

"The problem is that the Suez Canal blockage is the straw that breaks global trade's back," the study's authors wrote. "First, suppliers' delivery times have lengthened since the start of the year and are now longer in Europe than during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The length of delivery times in the United States was twice as bad, the study said, as inventories are depleted on expectations that President Joe Biden's massive stimulus package will boost demand. The Suez Canal stepped up efforts on Friday to free the giant stuck container ship and end a blockage that has sent shipping rates for fuel tankers soaring and disrupted global supply chains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain gives go-ahead to 20-second COVID-19 test, distributor says

A 20-second COVID-19 test will launch in Britain after regulators accepted its registration, the products distributor said on Friday, heralding a testing system it said could be used in airports, sports venues and businesses.Rapid tests are...

Bengal polls: TMC, BJP workers clash in Kolkata's Bidhannagar

A scuffle allegedly broke out between Trinamool Congress TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers at Bidhannagar area in Kolkata on Friday when the candidates of both the parties arrived to file nominations for the West Bengal Assembly el...

PM Modi invites 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India, announces scholarships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India to connect with the countrys start-up and innovation eco-system and meet its venture capitalists and announced Swarna Jayanti scholarships to mark 50...

Sharma fires 66 to finish tied 30, Van Tonder wins title play-off in Kenya

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma holed six birdies on way to a superb five-under 66 in the final round to sign off at tied 30 at the Kenya Savannah Classic on Saturday.For the third day running, Sharma picked up six birdies but this time he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021