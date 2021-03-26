Left Menu

Some rural parts of Rajasthan affected by 'Bharat Bandh', no big impact in urban areas

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:37 IST
Some rural parts of Rajasthan affected by 'Bharat Bandh', no big impact in urban areas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The 'Bharat Bandh' evoked mixed response in parts of Rajasthan as markets in towns remained closed in districts like Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner and Ganganagar districts on Friday.

Worker unions held a demonstration at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur in solidarity with the protesting farmers while the agriculturists completely blocked Jaipur-Delhi highway at Shahjahanpur as part of the call for the bandh.

"The highway was completely closed today under the Bharat Bandh. The bandh was peaceful," Rajaram Meel, state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said.

In Jaipur, a dharna was held at Shaheed Smarak where trade union leaders targeted the Centre while calling it ''anti-labourers and anti-farmers''.

Markets in rural areas in agriculture-dominated districts like Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu and Bikaner were closed as a mark of protest against the farm laws enacted by the central government.

There was no impact of the nationwide call for the bandh in the urban areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attempt to re-float cargo ship stranded in Suez Canal on Friday failed

Cairo Egypt, March 26 ANISputnik An attempt to re-float the giant container ship Ever Given, which is grounded in the Suez Canal for several days, failed on Friday, the Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement BSM company, the ships technical operat...

UK court rejects Johnny Depp's 'wife-beater' libel case

American actor Johnny Depps appeal to overturn the ruling in his wife beater libel case has been rejected by the British court on Thursday local time. According to People Magazine, the Pirates of the Caribbean star had submitted a plea in t...

Britain gives go-ahead to 20-second COVID-19 test, distributor says

A 20-second COVID-19 test will launch in Britain after regulators accepted its registration, the products distributor said on Friday, heralding a testing system it said could be used in airports, sports venues and businesses.Rapid tests are...

Bengal polls: TMC, BJP workers clash in Kolkata's Bidhannagar

A scuffle allegedly broke out between Trinamool Congress TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers at Bidhannagar area in Kolkata on Friday when the candidates of both the parties arrived to file nominations for the West Bengal Assembly el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021