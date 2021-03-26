Some rural parts of Rajasthan affected by 'Bharat Bandh', no big impact in urban areas

The 'Bharat Bandh' evoked mixed response in parts of Rajasthan as markets in towns remained closed in districts like Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner and Ganganagar districts on Friday.

Worker unions held a demonstration at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur in solidarity with the protesting farmers while the agriculturists completely blocked Jaipur-Delhi highway at Shahjahanpur as part of the call for the bandh.

Advertisement

"The highway was completely closed today under the Bharat Bandh. The bandh was peaceful," Rajaram Meel, state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said.

In Jaipur, a dharna was held at Shaheed Smarak where trade union leaders targeted the Centre while calling it ''anti-labourers and anti-farmers''.

Markets in rural areas in agriculture-dominated districts like Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu and Bikaner were closed as a mark of protest against the farm laws enacted by the central government.

There was no impact of the nationwide call for the bandh in the urban areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)