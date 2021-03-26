Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:46 IST
APCC president Ripun Bora's assets rose by Rs 8.89 lakh since 2016
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ripunbora)

With a total worth of nearly Rs one crore, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora's asset value has risen by Rs 8.89 lakh compared to what it was when he had contested the Rajya Sabha elections in 2016.

Bora, who is fighting the assembly elections from Gohpur seat, has in his affidavit declared assets worth Rs 98,22, 857, including land, residential accomodation, bank deposits and gold.

The APCC president is one of the 264 candidates who will be contesting the first phase of assembly polls in Assam on Saturday.

While the Rajya Sabha MP's movable assets are worth Rs 69,45,954, his immovable assets amount to Rs 28,76,903, the affidavit said.

His immovable assets comprise agricultural and non- agricultural land, a residential building in Gohpur constituency, and a flat which he jointly owns with his wife in Delhi.

The 65-year-old APCC chief's movable assets include PPF contributions and bank deposits.

The Rajya Sabha member has shown his source of income as the salary which he receives as an MP.

As per the affidavit, there is one criminal case pending against him though he has not been convicted in any.

Bora holds MA(Economics) and LL.B degrees from Gauhati University.

He owns a vehicle for which he had taken a car loan.

Bora has Rs 10,298 cash in hand against Rs 2.5 lakh in 2016, besides gold worth Rs 50,000.

In his affidavit for the 2016 Rajya Sabha polls from Assam, Bora's net worth was Rs 89,33,658.

