Left Menu

Soccer-Everton's plans for new stadium get government approval

The club also plan to develop a community-led legacy project at Goodison Park. "It's estimated the stadium development and plans for a Goodison Legacy will deliver a 1.3 billion-pound ($1.79 billion) boost to the economy, create more than 15,000 jobs and attract 1.4 million new visitors to the city," Everton added.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:46 IST
Soccer-Everton's plans for new stadium get government approval
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Everton's planning application for a 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in the north of Liverpool has been approved by the government, the Premier League club said on Friday. The Merseyside club have played at Goodison Park since 1892, but with a capacity of only 40,000 the team has struggled to compete with the match-day income of their rivals.

Everton formally agreed a 200-year land lease at the dock site in 2017 and announced plans to build a waterfront stadium that can help bridge the gap to the leading top-flight teams. Last month, their planning application for the new facility was unanimously approved by Liverpool City Council before it was referred to the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government.

"The club received written confirmation of the secretary of state's approval for the plans today," Everton said in a statement on the club website. The club also plan to develop a community-led legacy project at Goodison Park.

"It's estimated the stadium development and plans for a Goodison Legacy will deliver a 1.3 billion-pound ($1.79 billion) boost to the economy, create more than 15,000 jobs and attract 1.4 million new visitors to the city," Everton added. ($1 = 0.7254 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attempt to re-float cargo ship stranded in Suez Canal on Friday failed

Cairo Egypt, March 26 ANISputnik An attempt to re-float the giant container ship Ever Given, which is grounded in the Suez Canal for several days, failed on Friday, the Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement BSM company, the ships technical operat...

UK court rejects Johnny Depp's 'wife-beater' libel case

American actor Johnny Depps appeal to overturn the ruling in his wife beater libel case has been rejected by the British court on Thursday local time. According to People Magazine, the Pirates of the Caribbean star had submitted a plea in t...

Britain gives go-ahead to 20-second COVID-19 test, distributor says

A 20-second COVID-19 test will launch in Britain after regulators accepted its registration, the products distributor said on Friday, heralding a testing system it said could be used in airports, sports venues and businesses.Rapid tests are...

Bengal polls: TMC, BJP workers clash in Kolkata's Bidhannagar

A scuffle allegedly broke out between Trinamool Congress TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers at Bidhannagar area in Kolkata on Friday when the candidates of both the parties arrived to file nominations for the West Bengal Assembly el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021